Hailsham Academy celebrates A Level success for 'incredible young people'

By Jake Lambert
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
Hailsham Academy Sixth Form students are celebrating their excellent achievement in A Level and vocational qualifications and progress to their exciting next steps.

Outstanding A Level outcomes included Miriam Graham, Adrianne Collins (Psychology at Southampton), James Lewis (Law at Sussex), Robert Duta (Economics at Surrey), Maisha Priti (Law at Brighton) and Wesley Dye (Physics at UCL).

Vocational subjects, often completed alongside A Levels, such as Forensic Investigation, Health and Social Care and Dance again achieved strong outcomes, with top grades secured by Amy Redpath, James Lewis, Kia Miller and Tegan Mans.

Jake Lambert, Head of Sixth Form, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and this success is testament to their hard work and the support of everyone in our community.

Hailsham Academy students enjoy their success.

“They are an amazing cohort of young people who progress onto varied future destinations including university, apprenticeships, and employment. With next steps ranging from Educational Psychology to Midwifery and from Environmental Science to Musical Theatre, they will continue to produce brilliant achievements and inspire the next generation of young people here at Hailsham Academy.”

