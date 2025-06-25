Hailsham Community College Sports Awards

The return of the Sports Awards Evening at Hailsham Community College.

After a seven-year absence, the Sports Awards Evening made a triumphant return on Monday evening, and what a night it was! Held at the Hailsham Pavilion, the event welcomed 88 students and parents to celebrate the outstanding sporting achievements of our students.

We were honoured to have six local sponsors join us to present awards and support the return of this special evening. A heartfelt thank you to these businesses for their incredible generosity and community spirit, your support has helped reignite a proud tradition.

Play Sport, E & P Plumbing & Heating, Stevens & Carter, Link Football Coaching, The Royal Indian and Kaebo Graphics.

Awards

A special shoutout goes to Sweethearts, a local company who truly transformed the venue with their stunning decorations, your work made the night even more memorable.

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! Your hard work, commitment, and passion for sport shone brightly. We are so proud of the dedication and joy you bring to competitive sport here at Hailsham Community College.

And a big thank you to Harry Bulmer, whose photos from the evening perfectly captured the energy and emotion of the night, they look amazing!

Here’s to many more years of sporting excellence. Keep up the fantastic work, students you inspire us all!