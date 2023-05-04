Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted following inspection

A Hastings school has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th May 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:54 BST

Ark Blacklands Primary Academy, in Osborne Close, was praised for creating a ‘culture of high expectations and tenacity’ where pupils ‘relish all the school has to offer’.

In their report, inspectors said: "All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), flourish academically and socially due to the excellent standard of education they receive.

"Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional. Pupils understand that some of their peers may need a slightly different approach, and respect this deeply. They are kind, considerate and keen to help. For example, older pupils enjoy helping younger peers. Bullying is not tolerated and is rare. Adults deal with any unkindness swiftly.

Principal, Natalie Rankin, with pupils at Ark Blacklands Primary AcademyPrincipal, Natalie Rankin, with pupils at Ark Blacklands Primary Academy
"Pupils relish all the school has to offer. They enjoy a wealth of carefully planned experiences, such as visits to the National History Museum, that deepen their knowledge further. There is an abundance of opportunities for pupils to develop talents and interests in the arts, music and sports. Participation in extra-curricular activities is high. Parents are overwhelming in their praise for the work of the school.”

Natalie Rankin, principal, said: "We are all extremely proud of this achievement, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank, once again, our dedicated staff, wonderful pupils, families and wider school community for all playing their part in making Ark Blacklands the outstanding school that it is."

The school said its success follows positive reports for neighbouring primaries run by Ark. Ark Castledown and Ark Little Ridge's leadership and management have both been judged to be ‘outstanding’, and it was recorded that Ark Little Ridge has the potential to be judged as ‘outstanding’ in all areas at its next inspection, Ark said.

Lorraine Clarke OBE, regional director for Ark, said: "I am immensely proud of what we are doing in Hastings and the exceptional education that we are providing for our pupils. The leadership teams at Ark Blacklands, Ark Little Ridge and Ark Castledown are truly exceptional, and I am so glad that Ofsted has recognised this."

Ark Blacklands was also rated as ‘outstanding’ in November 2016, and the latest inspection took place on March 7 and 8.

