Heart-warming response to Worthing students' appeal to help local families at Christmas

Students at Durrington High School in Worthing received a heart-warming response when they chose to expand their annual Christmas hamper collection by launching a stockings scheme for children.

Each year, there is a tradition at the school to create hampers for families in need in the community but for Christmas 2022, the student senior leadership team decided to take it one step further to add a special scheme for children.

Parents, carers, students and staff donated items for both the hamper and stocking appeal and students were overwhelmed with the response. The stockings for children aged five to ten were decorated by tutor groups and filled with treats and gifts before being delivered to primary schools in the area. The hampers were donated to The Trussell Trust for its Body Basics project, providing essential non-food items for foodbanks.

The school said: "Why do we do this? To be kind. There are lots of local children who simply won’t have a Christmas like we might do. Showing them kindness aligns strongly with our school values and this small gesture will mean a great deal to them and their family. As part of ‘The Durrington Way’ we acknowledge acts of kindness to each other and to our community. We give to our community to help all, without expecting anything in return."

1. Durrington High School KAPP Durrington High School KAPP for Christmas 2022 showed Kindness, Aspiration, Perseverance and Pride in giving to the community. The school said it was really heart-warming to see all the donations for the hamper and stocking appeal and for the students to know they made a small difference to local families. Photo: Durrington High School Photo Sales

2. Durrington High School KAPP The student senior leadership team delivering stockings to primary schools in Worthing Photo: Durrington High School Photo Sales

3. Durrington High School KAPP Durrington High School KAPP for Christmas 2022 showed Kindness, Aspiration, Perseverance and Pride in giving to the community. The school said it was really heart-warming to see all the donations for the hamper and stocking appeal and for the students to know they made a small difference to local families. Photo: Durrington High School Photo Sales

4. Durrington High School KAPP Durrington High School KAPP for Christmas 2022 showed Kindness, Aspiration, Perseverance and Pride in giving to the community. The school said it was really heart-warming to see all the donations for the hamper and stocking appeal and for the students to know they made a small difference to local families. Photo: Durrington High School Photo Sales