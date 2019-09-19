Heathfield primary school has SATs results annulled

A Heathfield primary school has had its SATs results annulled after allegations of maladministration were made.

The Standards and Testing Agency (STA) confirmed that 2019 key stage 2 (KS2) test results for all subjects at Maynards Green Primary School have been annulled following an investigation.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Teachers and parents must have confidence in the integrity of the assessment system, which is why we take allegations of maladministration very seriously.

“Following an investigation by the Standards and Testing Agency, the 2019 key stage 2 (KS2) test results for all subjects at Maynards Green Community Primary School have been annulled for all pupils.

“The department already provides schools with comprehensive statutory guidance on test administration, which is issued to schools every year to remind them of their duties.

“Any instances of maladministration of the national curriculum assessments are completely unacceptable.”

We’d like to reassure parents that this hasn’t and won’t affect their children’s future education. Phil Williams, chairman of governors at Maynards Green Community Primary School

A parent told the Express that the news had caused ‘huge upset’ among parents and children.

In response, Phil Williams, chairman of governors at Maynards Green Community Primary School, said: “It’s with great regret that we’ve had to tell parents that the SAT results for last school year’s Year 6 pupils won’t be published this year.

“We’d like to reassure parents that this hasn’t and won’t affect their children’s future education in secondary schools, who have already advised us they’re happy to use our teacher pupil-assessment results, which we’re confident are accurate, when planning for the new school year which has just started.

“The governors and the school are working with the Standards and Testing Agency (STA) and the local authority Education Department to ensure more-rigorous measures are in place to avoid any possibility of this situation recurring in the future.”

The school was recently rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted report and has a long history of high SATs results.