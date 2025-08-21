Holy Trinity celebrates GCSE and Vocational Level examination results
Among the many successes, we are pleased to highlight some of our top achievers:
- Mehrin who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.35
- Sabuh who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.17
- Abdullah who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.11
- Arya who achieved an average point score per subject of 7.8
- Rachel who achieved an average point score per subject of 7.8
Many other students have also achieved excellent results, often surpassing their ambitious targets. They are now progressing to a range of schools, colleges, and apprenticeships. We are especially pleased that many have chosen to remain at Holy Trinity, joining our sixth form to study a wide selection of A-Levels and vocational courses, including opportunities within our Basketball, Performing Arts, and Football Academy programs.
Executive Headteacher Reverend Chrissie Millwood reflected on the day’s achievements, saying: “Today’s results are a testament to the dignity with which our students have approached their studies, the strength of our school community, and the wisdom they’ve gained."