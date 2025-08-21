Holy Trinity celebrates GCSE and Vocational Level examination results

Students at Holy Trinity are celebrating their GCSE results today alongside proud parents, carers and staff, marking the culmination of their Key Stage 4 journey. We are incredibly proud of every grade that every student has gained this summer.

Among the many successes, we are pleased to highlight some of our top achievers:

Mehrin who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.35

Sabuh who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.17

Abdullah who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.11

Arya who achieved an average point score per subject of 7.8

Rachel who achieved an average point score per subject of 7.8

Many other students have also achieved excellent results, often surpassing their ambitious targets. They are now progressing to a range of schools, colleges, and apprenticeships. We are especially pleased that many have chosen to remain at Holy Trinity, joining our sixth form to study a wide selection of A-Levels and vocational courses, including opportunities within our Basketball, Performing Arts, and Football Academy programs.

Proud moment

Executive Headteacher Reverend Chrissie Millwood reflected on the day’s achievements, saying: “Today’s results are a testament to the dignity with which our students have approached their studies, the strength of our school community, and the wisdom they’ve gained."