Horsham all-girls school to admit boys following new decision over its future

A Horsham all-girls school is to admit boys following a new decision over its future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council announced in March that Millais School was to change its status from single-sex to coeducational following a public consultation over the change – despite opposition from Millais school governors.

But it suddenly announced in June that it was cancelling its decision and was seeking a new public consultation. And now council leader Paul Marshall has decided – again – that boys should be admitted to the previously all-girls school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millais school governors, in a letter to the council during the latest public consultation, again stressed their view that Millais should remain girls-only.

All-girls Millais School in Horsham is to admit boys for the first time following a new decision over its future

They said: “Numerous studies show that girls attending single-sex schools are more likely to excel academically, develop leadership skills,

and pursue non-traditional career paths, particularly in STEM subjects.

“Millais School is a strong example of the benefits of a single-sex girls’ environment. Our students consistently outperform their peers in co-educational schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Councillor Marshall said making Millais School co-educational would address the issue of falling pupil numbers at the school and help relieve some of the pressure for additional secondary school places across Horsham, as well as removing the inequality of choice available for boys and girls in the town.

He said: “I considered with great interest all of the responses we received, including those opposed to the change as well as those in favour. I was particularly keen to see and consider the views of the school’s leadership and of pupils at the school, as well as those of parents and young people across the area.

“I strongly believe that making Millais co-educational is the right decision. Not only will it provide much needed secondary school places for pupils in the Horsham area, but it will make Millais School, which is a very good school but one that has been undersubscribed for the past four years, more sustainable.

“This decision demonstrates our commitment to providing children with school places close to their local area where possible, and to giving all children and young people the opportunity to fulfil their potential. I look forward to seeing girls and boys thrive for many years to come at Millais School.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first intake of Year 7 girls and boys at the school is due in September 2026. Existing year groups of girls will continue to receive their education at the school until they leave at the age of 16.