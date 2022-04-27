Horsham college tackles food poverty and eco issues

Travel and tourism students at Collyer’s collected 155 tins to be donated to the More Radio 10,000 Tins Appeal for the FareShare Sussex charity.

Over the last few years, More Radio has aimed to collect 10,000 tins of food annually for foodbanks and charities across Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicki Stone, head of travel and tourism, said: “The travel and tourism students have produced yet another successful charity enrichment activity. They are quite simply a credit to Collyer’s.”

Travel and Tourism students collected 155 tins for More Radio 10,000 Tins Appeal

Sam Buchanan, travel and tourism teacher, said: “Huge thanks to the students and the Collyer’s community for supporting this wonderful appeal.

Also going on at the college, as part of the Richard Collyer Students Union (RCU) Green Week, Sussex Green Living visited the college with the Inspiration Eco Station.

The environmental charity aims to educate the public about how to adopt an environmentally friendly lifestyle and improve their ability to reduce their negative impact on the environment.

Head of geology and environmental science Dr Ian Carr said: “The eco station is an amazing, refurbished milk float used to highlight environmental issues.

“The charity donated crips packet recycling bins and were really encouraged by how many students engaged with them and wanted to know more about how to help solve climate change and other environmental issues.”

The RCU has designed labels for the new bins that will be positioned around the college. Vice-principal (pastoral)Andrea John said: “Colossal thanks to the RCU, Sussex Green Living and Ian Carr for creating this wonderful and important educational opportunity.”