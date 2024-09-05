Horsham school launches ‘Prodigy Programme’

Pennthorpe School is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative Prodigy Programme, aimed at nurturing exceptional talents in children from Year 3 to Year 8. This initiative offers specialised support and tailored educational pathways to foster academic excellence and personal growth.

The programme provides advanced learning opportunities, one-on-one mentorship, and extracurricular activities designed to challenge and inspire gifted students who demonstrate exceptional aptitude in a specific discipline, performing significantly beyond age-appropriate standards and serving as exemplars in their field of expertise. Senior Deputy Head, Mr Jon Marler, says, “The Prodigy Programme reflects Pennthorpe's commitment to holistic education, ensuring that each child's unique abilities are recognised and cultivated to their fullest potential”.

The Pennthorpe Prodigy Programme supports children who are particularly gifted in Academic, Art & Design, Digital Learning, Performing Arts and Sport, with applications across multiple disciplines an available option. Applications for the Prodigy Programme are available through one of three methods: video, written, or imagery submissions, to support all avenues of contributions. Applicants are invited to a ‘Prodigy Chat’ with Heads of Department, before a two-term observation phase to ensure children don’t have to endure a ‘one off’ assessment day. Successful applicants are entered onto the Programme with the opportunities to enjoy enrichment sessions, events both inside and out of school, visiting speaker sessions, and subject-related opportunities for portfolio support, masterclass sessions with a leader in the relevant field and workshop-based learning. The Pennthorpe Prodigy Programme is a concept that aligns with Pennthorpe’s skills-based learning curriculum, and is funded wholly by the school.

Mr Chris Murray, Head, says, “This unique industry initiative not only celebrates the children’s extraordinary abilities but, also provides a customised curriculum that goes beyond our already outstanding skills-based learning environment. Through this tailored programme, we ensure that each participant can fully explore and develop their unique talents, setting them on a path to excellence and success.”

For more details about this new initiative, please visit https://www.pennthorpe.com/prodigy-programme/