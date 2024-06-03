Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at a Horsham school are celebrating after being rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors, in a report just out, describe Greenway Junior School as a ‘happy and friendly school’ where pupils ‘proudly model their values of respect, compassion, aspiration, courage and integrity.’

The report adds: “Expectations are high for all, with particularly impressive ambition for disadvantaged pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities who now thrive with strong support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Most pupils achieve well across their learning, as a result of targeted improvements driven by leaders and trustees. Pupils’ progress in reading is excellent, reflecting the school’s relentless focus. External results showed less success with writing and mathematics last year. These subjects have been enhanced to follow the strengths of the reading approach.

Pupils and staff at Greenway Junior School in Horsham are celebrating after the school is rated 'Good' by Ofsted

“Well-being is prioritised by the caring staff team. Behaviour is kind and considerate from the classroom to the playground. While significant improvements have been made, some pupils still need reminders to show their very best attitudes to learning, which will help them to achieve even better.”

The inspectors said that a new curriculum approach was introduced in September last year. “Every subject is now precisely planned and sequenced with high ambition.

“Teachers are thriving with training opportunities across the trust. The school’s work to improve support for disadvantaged pupils has been a high priority."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that playtime behaviour had also improved significantly since the last Ofsted inspection and that leaders at all levels had driven successful changes to improve the school with governors and trustees providing strong support.

They noted that there had been unsettling changes to leadership, and that ‘challenging disruption’ had been caused when crumbling concrete – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – had been discovered.

The school is due to have a brand new building next year with state-of-the-art facilities as part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.

The school, a member of the GLF Schools multi academy trust, has 309 children aged from seven to 11 on its roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Claire Williamson said: “As a team, we are extremely pleased with the outcome of the inspection, and very proud of the whole school community.