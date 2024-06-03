Horsham school rated 'Good' by Ofsted
Inspectors, in a report just out, describe Greenway Junior School as a ‘happy and friendly school’ where pupils ‘proudly model their values of respect, compassion, aspiration, courage and integrity.’
The report adds: “Expectations are high for all, with particularly impressive ambition for disadvantaged pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities who now thrive with strong support.
"Most pupils achieve well across their learning, as a result of targeted improvements driven by leaders and trustees. Pupils’ progress in reading is excellent, reflecting the school’s relentless focus. External results showed less success with writing and mathematics last year. These subjects have been enhanced to follow the strengths of the reading approach.
“Well-being is prioritised by the caring staff team. Behaviour is kind and considerate from the classroom to the playground. While significant improvements have been made, some pupils still need reminders to show their very best attitudes to learning, which will help them to achieve even better.”
The inspectors said that a new curriculum approach was introduced in September last year. “Every subject is now precisely planned and sequenced with high ambition.
“Teachers are thriving with training opportunities across the trust. The school’s work to improve support for disadvantaged pupils has been a high priority."
They added that playtime behaviour had also improved significantly since the last Ofsted inspection and that leaders at all levels had driven successful changes to improve the school with governors and trustees providing strong support.
They noted that there had been unsettling changes to leadership, and that ‘challenging disruption’ had been caused when crumbling concrete – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – had been discovered.
The school is due to have a brand new building next year with state-of-the-art facilities as part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.
The school, a member of the GLF Schools multi academy trust, has 309 children aged from seven to 11 on its roll.
Headteacher Claire Williamson said: “As a team, we are extremely pleased with the outcome of the inspection, and very proud of the whole school community.
"We will continue to work together to do our very best for the children at Greenway and look forward to further embedding our exciting new curriculum.”