Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heron Way Primary School was rated outstanding in every category: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and its early years provision. The school was also rated outstanding at its last inspection in 2011.

In their latest Ofsted report, inspectors said: “Pupils at this school relish learning and rightly take pride in their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Adults have a deep understanding of how to meet pupils’ emotional and physical needs. This creates an inclusive atmosphere where both pupils and adults feel supported to try out new experiences, make mistakes and grow personally. As a result, staff are experts in the subjects they teach, and all pupils achieve highly.

Horsham's Heron Way Primary School headteacher James Crump with the school team captains celebrating their 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

“Pupils behave exceptionally well. Staff lead by example, showing high expectations that everyone will treat each other with kindness and respect. As one parent put it, ‘children are friendly, confident, and inclusive with one another and a direct representation of how the school is run’.

"Older pupils act as role models for younger ones through responsibilities, such as reading buddies and librarians. They learn to have positive attitudes, saying it’s better to be ‘glass half full’ people.

“Teachers make the curriculum so fascinating that pupils cannot wait to find out more about it. They love the interesting activities their teachers design for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are not afraid to challenge themselves, knowing that if they get stuck, their teachers will help them get back on track. Pupils quickly develop resilience, determination, and admirable attitudes to learning.”

And the inspectors praised Heron Way’s approach to reading: “The school’s huge library pays tribute to the importance given to reading. Teachers share their enthusiasm for books at every opportunity. Older pupils read to younger ones, sharing their love of stories. Any children at risk of struggling to read are identified before starting school.”

Headteacher James Crump said: “The children at this school are amazing and for Ofsted to recognise our efforts as outstanding is fantastic. The whole community are thrilled to receive this recognition – and this is a major team effort. Staff, children, parents/carers and governors all play their part in making Heron Way such a great place to work, learn and have fun! Horsham is full of great schools and we will continue to work alongside our fellow establishments to ensure the best possible outcomes for the young people across our communities.”

Parents and carers of the school’s 416 children have sent messages and cards of congratulations to the school staff after hearing the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabel Klempa wrote: “As a parent, I know how lucky we are to have our children attend the school but to have had the school’s hard work and care formally recognised by Ofsted so magnificently is just wonderful.”