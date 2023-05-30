Hospital school in West Sussex thrilled to maintain ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating first awarded in 2010

Chalkhill Education Centre, at Chalkhill Hospital on the Princess Royal Hospital site, was inspected on February 21 and 22 this year.

The report was published on May 5, which said it ‘continues to be an outstanding school’ six years after its previous inspection in December 2017. The school was first awarded the ‘outstanding’ rating in 2010.

Doug Thomas, executive headteacher of West Sussex Alternative Provision College (WSAPC), which incorporates Chakhill Education Centre, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils and thrilled for our whole school community. Our staff team and governing body are fully committed to positive outcomes for all our pupils. We embrace every individual and we are ambitious in our expectations for all our pupils. Our vision is that we aim to provide a caring and positive environment where all are valued and supported through a personalised curriculum, which challenges and inspires individuals to achieve their potential.”

The latest Ofsted report said: “Leaders recognise each pupil as a unique individual. The broad curriculum that pupils study is carefully tailored for them.” It said: “Teachers design a highly bespoke curriculum that is flexible and meets pupils’ individual needs. They are experts and passionate about their subjects.”

The report also said that ‘pupils value the opportunity to engage in their education in this calm learning environment’, adding that parents say staff go ‘above and beyond’.

The report also praised the school for: establishing consistent daily routines, having ‘exceptionally strong’ communication between school and hospital staff, creating an ‘inclusive culture’, and making sure the development of life skills is ‘at the heart of all learning’. The report said the careers programme was carefully organised too with visits to colleges and work experience opportunities.

The report added that leaders have created a strong culture of safeguarding. It said: “Using robust risk assessment processes, pupils are able to safely access activities such as cooking, community visits and creative projects, and staff thoughtfully inspire pupils to discover and develop their talents and confidence.”