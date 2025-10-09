Housebuilder backs local talent with new rugby kit for Angmering School

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has proudly sponsored a refresh of the rugby kit for students at Angmering School, providing a new and improved uniform for the sports team.

Angmering School’s rugby team, part of West Sussex District Sport league, is a thriving club at the school and within the local community. The kits will be worn by a team of 12–14-year-old Key Stage 3 pupils who will represent the school in both district and countywide competitions.

The sponsorship is part of Barratt Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting the communities in which they build, with Angmering School just a five-minute drive from the Barratt Home development, Fairway Gardens.

Daniel Jenner, Teacher at Angmering School commented: “A kit is more than just a uniform, having new and high-quality rugby kits boosts team spirit and helps our students take pride in their participation. You can see the difference in the team’s confidence when playing. It’s great to see a local housebuilder so engaged with the school and wider community and we’re very proud to represent this partnership in our upcoming fixtures.”

Mark Vanson, Sales & Marketing Director Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, added: “Seeing the students take to the field in their new kits is a reminder of why we do what we do. It’s important to us that we support the communities we’re building in, not just with homes, but by investing in local schools, grassroots sports and young people. We hope this sponsorship encourages the team to enjoy their time on the pitch and feel supported by their community.”

