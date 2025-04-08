Housebuilder helps create inclusive outdoor spaces at Bishop Luffa School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

- Local housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties has donated £800 to Bishop Luffa School in Chichester, contributing to the school’s 60th anniversary Diamond Legacy Appeal. The donation supported the installation of 12 new benches, including a specially designed accessible picnic bench, helping to enhance the school’s outdoor spaces and promote inclusivity for students of all abilities.

With over 1,500 students across Key Stages 3, 4, and Sixth Form, the school incorporated student feedback into the improvement of the outdoor environment. The project was spearheaded by the Parents and Friends Association (PFA) and relied on donations to bring the initiative to life.

The new vibrant red benches are crafted from 100% recycled materials, with each one made using more than 2,500 two-litre plastic bottles and weighing approximately 90kg—offering durability, sustainability, and a long-lasting impact. The benches have been placed alongside a new canopy to create welcoming, functional social areas across the school’s two main playgrounds.

Austen Hindman, Headteacher at Bishop Luffa School, commented: “On behalf of the school and the PFA, we’re incredibly grateful to Redrow for supporting our Diamond Legacy Appeal. The accessible bench not only reflects our school’s inclusive values but also provides a space where every student can feel welcome. This contribution has truly enhanced our outdoor facilities.”

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, added: “We’re proud to help Bishop Luffa School celebrate its 60th year. The accessible bench is a great example of how smart, inclusive design can make a real difference in students’ daily lives. At Redrow, we’re passionate about building thriving communities—not just homes – and education settings are huge part of that.”