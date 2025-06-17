Housebuilder supports Loxwood Primary School with playground fund donation

Pupils from Loxwood Primary School, in Loxwood, have personally thanked a housebuilder for a generous donation towards their playground fundraising target. The £500 contribution from Bewley Homes will help enhance outdoor play facilities for the children, creating a more engaging and stimulating environment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bewley Homes, currently building near the school at Willow Fields in Alfold, is committed to supporting the local community and saw this as a fantastic opportunity to make a meaningful difference to pupils' playtime.

Jo Dixon, Marketing Manager at Bewley Homes, said: “We believe in giving back to the communities where we build, and supporting Loxwood Primary School’s playground fundraising project was an easy decision. Play is such an important part of a child’s development, and we’re delighted to help provide a better space where pupils can be active, social, and have fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Loxwood Primary School, Mrs Sharon Mellors, added: “We are very grateful to Bewley Homes for its generous donation. Every contribution brings us closer to our goal of creating a fantastic playground for our pupils, and this support means so much to the entire school community.”

children celebrate donation

The donation is part of Bewley Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting local initiatives that enhance education and well-being for children.

Bewley’s Willow Fields is 60% sold with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes now ready to move into.

For more information contact www.bewley.co.uk