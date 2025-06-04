Housebuilder's donation takes Chidham Primary School to new heights with outdoor equipment

Chidham Parochial Primary School is one step closer to more outdoor adventures this summer, as independent housebuilder Dandara has supported funding to go towards its new outdoor learning equipment, encouraging pupils to connect with nature and boost physical and mental wellbeing.

The Early Years Outdoor Learning Space at Chidham Parochial Primary School creates an inspiring environment for its youngest pupils. The redesigned space features a stage, sensory stations, mark-making village, large play structures, a balance course, as well as outdoor growing areas with wildflowers, herbs and vegetables to promote biodiversity and support pollinators.

Building on its ongoing relationship with the school, Dandara previously invited pupils to take part in a poster competition to name its local development in Hambrook, now known as The Springs. The winning pupil recently visited the development as it launched its newest show home.

Sebastian Olway, Headteacher at Chidham Parochial Primary, commented: “Our vision at Chidham Primary School is to provide children with the best possible environment to thrive in. These outdoor enhancements are designed to create a stimulating and motivating environment that will challenge and inspire our children, and this donation has helped bring this vision to life.

“We extend our gratitude to Dandara for their invaluable support, as the contribution has already positively impacted our children, providing them with an enriching start to their education, and fostering a love for outdoor learning from the very beginning.”

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, added: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chidham Parochial Primary School as we support its mission in creating dynamic outdoor learning spaces for the pupils. Providing an inspiring environment and nature-based areas for children to learn and grow in is incredibly important for their development. We hope the pupils enjoy the new equipment and find a new love for the outdoors!”

