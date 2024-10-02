Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Shoreham mum has shared her delight in a new maths set, inspired by her teenage daughter and designed by leading stationer Maped Helix thanks to her 'one little email'.

Sam Stout knew her daughter Jessica Hardy, 14, was struggling to use the traditional maths sets at school due to her cataracts and microphthalmia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote to Maped Helix in May 2022, explaining Jessica's difficulties in seeing the markings and numbers on rulers while working in class. She hoped they had a product that would help and from that one request, the company set to work on creating the perfect set to assist visually impaired children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam said: "Jessica was born with cataracts and she also has something called microphthalmia. She has got a lot of useful vision but her vision isn't as clear as everybody else's.

"I reached out to Maped Helix because when you think of rulers or anything like that, you always think of the name Helix because it's everywhere, isn't it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I thought, surely they've got something that would be easier for Jessica to use. I couldn't believe it when I got the emails. I was gobsmacked, like 'Wow, how could this huge company take notice of one little email from a parent and then created a product like this?'."

Inspired by Jessica's story, the company collaborated with RNIB to create Oxford Vision, a maths set designed specifically for those with visual impairments.

Gray Richmond, managing director at Maped Helix, said: "We receive a lot of emails but this particular one really struck a chord with us, how can we have a commitment to empower all children, if those with a visual impairment, of which there are 25,000 (under 16) in the UK, are struggling to use the maths equipment we make?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Stout and daughter Jessica Hardy. Picture: Maped Helix

"We began our research and development immediately and were delighted to be able to work with RNIB to ensure the product we made would truly help."

Oxford Vision is the same as a standard maths set, with adjustments to design and tooling, like contrasting colours, enlarged fonts and Braille height notches. The set has just been launched, priced at £3.25 and available at Asda, Amazon, Ryman and WH Smith.

Jessica, who attended St Nicolas and St Mary Primary School in Shoreham before starting at Davison High School for Girls in Worthing in September 2021, said: "What I'd like to say to the Maped Helix team is thank you 'cause now it's a lot more accessible and I can actually do the work, because before I had to get someone to do it for me, 'cause I couldn't see and access the stuff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maths set comes in an embossed tin and includes a self-centring metal compass with safety point, 9cm graphite pencil for the compass, PVC and phthalate free eraser, pencil sharpener with anti-tamper screw, 15cm/6in ruler, set squares, a protractor and lettering stencil.

Nicola Cornwell, head of business services at RNIB, said: “We are delighted to give Maped Helix’s maths set RNIB’s Tried and Tested accreditation. This product will make a huge difference to the lives of children with vision impairment, allowing them to have independence in the classroom and giving them access to the same opportunities as their sighted peers.”