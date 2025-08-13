HSDC celebrates accessibility and independence

A student at HSDC has been celebrated by Hampshire County Council in their most recent edition of SEN Matters, a publication designed for local schools to raise awareness of issues in SEND.

James, who has recently completed his first year at HSDC’s Havant Campus, has complex physical needs and uses an electrical wheelchair. He is a fiercely independent individual who, thanks to his own determination and the work of the Specialist Teacher Advisory Service for Physical Disabilities and Assistive Technology (STAS for PD & AT), has fully transitioned to college life at HSDC.

The STAS for PD & AT have been working in close collaboration with James and his family since the start of Year 10 to ensure that the accessible college of his choice catered fully for his needs and that staff had received appropriate training.

STAS have worked with HSDC throughout James’ transition, enabling him to be fully involved in all aspects of college life. Not only is James an excellent student, he has become renowned in the Havant community for his impressive chess skills, and has enjoyed an extra-curricular trip to Bletchley Park to learn about the Allied codebreaking effort during the Second World War.

James outside HSDC Havant.

James also achieved a Silver Award in the Maths Olympiad and Bronze Award in the British Physics Olympiad Senior Physics Challenge, highlighting his commitment to his courses. He is also currently on track to fulfil his ambition to study physics at university.

HSDC has worked with STAS to provide any support that James requires, meeting his physical, medical, technological and academic needs. Speaking about the support that James has received, his parents said:

“We are really happy with the transition for James to college. Everyone has put a lot of time and effort in for him, thank you!”

It has been truly wonderful to see James thrive at Havant over the past academic year. His success is a testament not only to the inclusive and accessible environment that HSDC creates, but also to the hard work of STAS and his own determined independence.