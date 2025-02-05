I was quizzed by Mid Sussex pupils about my job, and I was shocked by their response when they found out what I did

Being a journalist, I always get a mixed reaction when I tell people what I do.

In my 26-year career so far, I have had everything from expletives, to threats to smiles and hugs. Yes, it’s been that extreme.

I remember one occasion a few years ago when I first started at the Crawley Observer and attended a Mayor’s Ball at the Hawth. I was sat with people I didn’t and when I said to one of the patrons ‘Hi, I’m Mark, I am deputy editor of the Crawley Observer’, the response was ‘I’d better watch what I say then’.

The table laughed, then for the next, let’s say awkward couple of hours, they did not say a single word to me.

The professionals are quizzed by the students at Oathall Community College | Picture: submitted

That is something I have come to accept – people not trusting me. I will make it clear now – if you ever meet me, you are off the record until I ask you, or you request, to go on the record.

The only time I have let anything slip that was told to me off the record was when I didn’t realise my microphone was on during half-time of a Crawley Town game in my first stint as a radio commentator! And that was pure accident and the situation all cleared up with the person I was talking about.

But anyway, this week I attended a careers event at Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath. I have done these kinds of events before. Basically, you sit down with smalls groups of students for about five minutes, they ask you questions and from your answers, they have to guess what you do for a living.

Once they guess, you talk about the job, what it entails, what qualifications you need, what skills etc.

Then they move to the next person and you get another group.

There were 41 other volunteers who gave up time to be quizzed by 230 14-15-year-olds.

Sometimes you can get groups that are simply not interested or who are not engaged with the process at all.

But I was surprised how engaged every group at Oathall were. A spokesperson from the school said: “"Our students were thrilled to meet so many professionals - it's not often you get to talk to a tree surgeon, a corporate lawyer and an intensive care nurse in quick succession. We're incredibly grateful to all the volunteers who came into school, they've really inspired our students to think about their futures and what they'd like to do when they leave school."

The questions were simple: Do you where a uniform? Do you work with animals or children? Do you need to go to university to do your job? Could your job be done anywhere in the world?

Most of the groups who came to me got my job relatively quickly – some needed a push on the word ‘journalist’ but if they said ‘news reporter’, ‘author’, ‘news writer’ or something like that, I let them have a point. I don’t think it was a competition but some of the students seemed competitive!

The most surprising was the word a lot of the students said when I revealed I was a journalist. That word? ‘Cool’. According to the a lot of the students, being a journalist is ‘cool’.

As much as I love my job, I have never really seen it as ‘cool’. Yes there has been some great experiences – the fact I travelled to Rome last year to cover Brighton’s Europa League match with Roma may have been mentioned once or twice.

And there was one group who were very engaged when we started talking about entertainments stories, particularly the current Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

And although the students were clearly interested in the role of a journalist, it turns out they are not really interested in the news, they don’t read newspapers and they don’t read SussexWorld.co.uk.

But what they did appreciate is that it is an important and ‘cool’ job. And I will take that all day.