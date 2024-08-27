Impressive academic excellence at Seaford College with strongest ever grades 9 to 7 at GCSE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaford College's Headmaster, John Green congratulates all of Seaford students on their excellent GCSE results.

Seaford students have achieved Seaford College's best ever 9-7 grades collectively across the curriculum in publicly sat examinations.

Headmaster, John Green, said: “I’m immensely proud of our GCSE results. These impressive results are down to our students' hard work and determination to achieve their personal best.

"The results are testament to a highly successful and ambitious academic school which maintains sector-leading pastoral care and academic intervention/support - combined with an integral co-curricular programme at its core.

Headmaster John Green with Eva Briscoe, Lottie Curling and students celebrating GCSE success.

"Once again, outstanding grades have been achieved across all our core subjects which has also resulted in our highest ever number of top 9-7 grades in English, Maths and Science in publicly sat examinations in Year 11.

“Seaford is a proudly non-selective school and it is the teamwork between our tutors, teachers and learning support – alongside the web of proactive pastoral support – that has enabled our students to achieve these superb results.

“As with our A Level results, these results are very much in keeping and strongly aligned with our incredibly successful Challenge Grade system, where students’ individual progress grades are tracked against their personal best potential, and regularly communicated over their Middle School years.

“Throughout the last year, a comprehensive and bespoke revision and support programme was available to each Year 11 student on a weekly basis from every department.

Headmaster John Green with Seth Oglethorpe celebrating GCSE success.

"These sessions helped students feel confident with the subject content and they used the time to gain confidence in structuring and answering examination questions. Teachers ensured students were fully prepared to sit their GCSE examinations and it was great to see so many students actively involved in those sessions.

"Academic Access and Achievement staff (previously known as Learning Support) provided whole year group revision talks as well as individual support to create revision timetables.

“Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50% in the last 11 years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core, with the foundations for success laid in our Prep School.

"This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our Prep School, Middle School and Sixth Form. We have an exciting two years ahead with a record number of students entering our Sixth Form in September.

Headmaster John Green with Hadley Holden celebrating GCSE success.

“All of our students have been focused and worked really hard – all of which is reflected in their grades. I would like to congratulate everyone who achieved their personal bests today.

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies.

"Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces in a happy and supportive community.

Seth Oglethorpe (from Chichester) achieved seven 9s and four 8s, Hadley Holden (from Birdham) gained eight 9s and two 8s, Alexander Witcomb (from Chichester) achieved five 9s and five 8s, Eva Briscoe (from London) gained eight 9s, an 8 and a 4, Lottie Curling (from Rudgwick) achieved six 9s, two 8s and two 7s.

So many hugs as Seaford students celebrate GCSE success.

Charlie Ladd (from Godalming) gained five 9s, three 8s and three 7s, Oscar Martinsson (from Godalming) achieved four 9s, four 8s and three 7s, Kieran Rutherford (from Chichester) gained five 9s, three 8s, a seven and two 6s, Sam Rees (from Haslemere) three 9s, five 8s, a 7 and a 5, Ollie Christiansen (from Pulborough) achieved six 9s, an 8, a 7, a 6, a 5 and a 4.

Josh Andrews (from Storrington) gained two 9s, three 8s, four 7s and a 6, Adam Cort (from Billingshurst) achieved three 9s, three 8s, a 7 and three 6s, Scarlet Smithers (from Duncton) gained three 9s, an 8, four 7s and a 5, Jenna Hardman (from Ifold) achieved a 9, four 8s, four 7s and a 6, Olivia Staniforth (from Pulborough) gained a 9, three 8s and six 7s, Claudia Upcott (from Hayling Island) achieved three 9s, two 8s, four 7s and a 4.

Archie Williams (from Bury) gained a 9, five 8s, two 7s and two 6s, Lucas Risager Pink (from Midhurst) achieved six 8s, three 7s and a 5, Rosie Stace (from Pulborough) gained a 9, three 8s, five 7s and a 5, Daisy Toms (from Hindhead) achieved two 9s, three 8s, a 7 and four 6s, Joe Austin (from Bramshott) gained a 9, two 8s, five 7s and two 6s, Zachary Dawson (from Wisborough Green) achieved four 8s, five 7s, and a 5.

Molly McGee (from Chichester) gained two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, two 6s and a 5. Lucy Pitman (from Chichester) achieved two 9s, three 8s, two 7s, a 6 and two 5s, Esther Pitt (from Broadford Bridge) gained two 9s, an 8, two 7s, four 6s, Harry Liddle (from Farnham) gained a 9, two 8s, four 7s and three 6s, Emma Marsh (from Arundel) achieved a 9, three 8s, two 7s and four 6s, Isabelle O'Connor (from Walberton) gained two 9s, an 8, four 7s, two 6s and a 5, Arabella Bamsey (from Barns Green) achieved two 9s, an 8, three 7s, three 6s and a 5, Archie Dixon (from Dunsfold) gained two 9s, four 7s, four 6s and a 5.

Rufus Foden (from Wisborough Green) achieved two 9s, an 8, two 7s four 6s and a 5, Freddie Foyle (from Chichester) gained two 9s, three 8s, two 6s and three 5s, Jasmine Molloy (from Guildford) achieved three 8s, three 7s, four 5s and Toby Pearce (from Lurgashall) gained a 9, three 8s, a 7, four 6s and a 5.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents which has undoubtedly led to the best outcomes for all students. My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels.

So many hugs as Seaford students celebrate GCSE success.

"The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those that find the examination process a challenge.

!These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy, and our focus on improving teaching and learning, is having a sustained impact.

“I look forward to welcoming students back in September. Take every opportunity you can and you will have the best school years of your life in our Sixth Form.”