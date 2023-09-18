Haywards Heath’s town mayor cut the ribbon for the new Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts on Saturday, September 16.

PQA Haywards Heath is running performing arts classes on Saturdays from Warden Park Secondary Academy.

Students aged six to 18 are taught a range of performing arts skills across three modules – Musical Theatre, Comedy & Drama and Film & Television. Students aged four and five can also get an introduction to performing arts in the Poppets classes.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “I was so happy to officially open the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Haywards Heath, especially as I got to cut my first ribbon as mayor. I want to thank Florence Tingley and her team for taking the local arts to a new level, with drama, comedy and more. It will benefit our whole community, as it will make Cuckfield and Haywards Heath even more vibrant and creative.”

Councillor Inglesfield said Florence is a talented artist and entrepreneur with ‘the energy of youth, a clear vision for the Pauline Quirke Academy, and the savviness to make a huge success of it’.

She said: “Florence, I wish you every success I am sure you with achieve with the academy and I am looking forward to being invited to the academy’s productions.”

TV star Pauline Quirke (Birds of a Feather, Down to Earth) and her husband Steve opened their first academy more than 15 years ago and now they have more than 200 academies across the UK.

The launch event saw families and aspiring performers being treated to a presentation, as well as cakes and refreshments and the chance to meet Florence and her team.

Florence Tingley, principal of the Hayward Heath academy, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Stephanie to our academy launch yesterday, she was fantastic. We are excited to be working with students locally and providing them with a fun academy that uses drama to help them realise their potential and blossom into confident young people. What out for news on our first ever showcase at PQA Haywards Heath taking place on Saturday, December 9.”

1 . PQA Haywards Heath Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield cut the ribbon for the new Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts on Saturday, September 16 Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

2 . PQA Haywards Heath The new Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Haywards Heath is now open Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

3 . PQA Haywards Heath Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield with PQA Haywards Heath principal Florence Tingley Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

4 . PQA Haywards Heath PQA Haywards Heath principal Florence Tingley Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council