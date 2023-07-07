NationalWorldTV
In photos: more than 120 senior citizens attend tea party at Burgess Hill Girls

More than 120 senior citizens were treated to a summer tea party at Burgess Hill Girls last week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

The event took place on Tuesday, July 4, and was hosted by students from the Senior and Prep schools.

Year 9 and 10 pupils welcomed the guests for afternoon tea with scones and cakes, as well as a raffle draw, a quiz, bingo and music.

Guests Wendy and Brian Ashton said: “My wife and I cannot praise the girls enough for the kindness shown to us. We just wanted to say a big, big, thank you to everyone and to the young ladies for entertaining us as well.”

Brenda Williams, community engagement chair at Burgess Hill Council, attended the event with her husband, deputy leader Peter Williams. She called it ‘another brilliant occasion for our older residents who all made lovely comments after the event’.

Student Charlotte Rayner said: “It was a very rewarding experience in which I felt I was making a difference to our community.”

