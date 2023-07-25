NationalWorldTV
In photos: musical theatre inspired fun at Chailey Heritage Foundation’s Celebration Day 2023

There were colourful scenes at Chailey Heritage Foundation’s Celebration Day this year.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST

Young people and staff took part in the musical theatre themed event on Friday, July 14, wearing a variety of brilliant costumes inspired by shows like Joseph & His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, The Lion King, and We Will Rock You.

The day started with a certificate and award ceremony and continued with a parade moving to the beat of Silver Sounds drummers. Talented performers then entertained everyone after lunch.

Chief Executive Gareth Germer said: “Our annual end of year celebration is a wonderful opportunity for families, carers, staff, young people and CHF service users to come together. We celebrate the achievements of the incredible young people who attend our school, our Futures residents as well as our Hub and LSC customers.”

Gareth thanked the staff and volunteers who helped make the day special.

Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities.

Chailey Heritage Foundation's Celebration Day 2023

Young people and staff at Chailey Heritage Foundation took part in a musical theatre themed Celebration Day on Friday, July 14 Photo: Chailey Heritage Foundation

Chailey Heritage Foundation's Celebration Day 2023

Young people and staff at Chailey Heritage Foundation took part in a musical theatre themed Celebration Day on Friday, July 14 Photo: Chailey Heritage Foundation

Chailey Heritage Foundation's Celebration Day 2023

Young people and staff at Chailey Heritage Foundation took part in a musical theatre themed Celebration Day on Friday, July 14 Photo: Chailey Heritage Foundation

Chailey Heritage Foundation's Celebration Day 2023

Young people and staff at Chailey Heritage Foundation took part in a musical theatre themed Celebration Day on Friday, July 14 Photo: Chailey Heritage Foundation

