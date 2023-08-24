Burgess Hill Girls has announced that staff and students are celebrating top GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24).

The news comes amid concerns about GCSE grading returning to pre-pandemic levels and a possible fall in the number of top grades awarded.

But a spokesperson for the school said: “Nearly half of all entries were graded 9-8 and a quarter were graded 9, confirming that Burgess Hill Girls continues to perform at the highest level thanks to the incredible support of their teachers who nourish each student’s potential.”

Burgess Hill Girls said that star students Hannah, Melissa, Ashana and Lucia each gained 11 grade 9s and an A* in the Higher Project Qualification. The school added that a nine more girls gained 100 percent Grades 9-7.

Head teacher Lars Fox said: “The students at Burgess Hill Girls never fail to impress me as they continue to achieve outstanding academic results. They have approached their studies with great determination and I am beyond proud of the kind, confident and dynamic young people who have collected their results today. I am so excited for their coming A Level years in our nurturing Sixth Form where they can make the best possible progress on their own tailored educational journey.”

Hannah said: “After a long exam season, I am delighted with my results. I am very grateful to the school and teachers for all their amazing support. I can’t wait to study A Levels at Burgess Hill Girls next year.”

Melissa said: “I am so pleased with my results, and I’d like to thank all my teachers for all of their help and support along the way – I couldn’t have done it without them. I can’t wait for A Level studies starting in September.”

Lucia said: “I hugely appreciate the encouragement and excellent teaching I received from all my amazing teachers. I can’t wait to start my A Levels!”

Ashana said: “This past year has certainly been challenging, particularly as we knew the bar would be very high this summer. However, I have worked my hardest, striving to do my best and pushing boundaries, all of which I couldn’t have done without the encouragement and support of my teachers and family. My passion for computer science and languages has inspired me to choose A Level subjects that will enable me to pursue a career combining both. I am really looking forward to continuing studying at Burgess Hill Girls in the Sixth Form.”

Burgess Hill Girls also announced ‘a stunning set of results’ in the Higher Project Qualification (HPQ), with 85 per cent being graded A*/A. This year’s projects looked into: the development of bioprinting, the humanitarian impact of drones in war, the causes of the American Revolution, the use of AI in the justice system, and possible gender discrimination against female MPs.

Head of projects Jenny Scopes said: “The HPQ encourages students to be ambitious and independent. Developing the skills required to complete the HPQ – academic research, resilience and problem solving and planning – gives students a truly 21st century education that readies them for the workplace.”

The GCSE results comes one week after the school celebrated its ‘wonderful’ A-level results. On Thursday, August 17, 80 per cent were graded A* to B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A.

1 . Burgess Hill Girls GCSE results day Burgess Hill Girls GCSE results day Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

2 . Burgess Hill Girls GCSE results day Melissa is one of the students who gained 11 grade 9s and an A* in the Higher Project Qualification at Burgess Hill Girls Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

3 . Burgess Hill Girls GCSE results day Lucia is one of the students who gained 11 grade 9s and an A* in the Higher Project Qualification at Burgess Hill Girls Photo: Burgess Hill Girls