Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:56 am

The children wore red, white and blue and were photographed joyfully waving their flags to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign.

Last week the students designed and made jubilee products in Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) as well.

This was part of a competition run by the Friends of Bolnore Village Primary School, which culminated in a Jubilee tea party for the winners.

Office manager Tracy Mennecillo said: “Our children and staff also love an occasion to dress up so this has given us the opportunity to acknowledge the union flag in style.”

1. Bolnore Village Primary School The Platinum Jubilee celebration at Bolnore Village Primary School in Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

