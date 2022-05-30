The Platinum Jubilee celebration at Bolnore Village Primary School in Haywards Heath

In pictures: Bolnore Village Primary School pupils celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Pupils at Bolnore Village Primary School celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by donning Union flag colours on Friday, May 27.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:56 am

The children wore red, white and blue and were photographed joyfully waving their flags to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign.

Last week the students designed and made jubilee products in Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) as well.

This was part of a competition run by the Friends of Bolnore Village Primary School, which culminated in a Jubilee tea party for the winners.

Office manager Tracy Mennecillo said: “Our children and staff also love an occasion to dress up so this has given us the opportunity to acknowledge the union flag in style.”

Visit www.bolnorevillageprimary.org.uk.

1. Bolnore Village Primary School

Photo: Steve Robards

2. Bolnore Village Primary School

Photo: Steve Robards

3. Bolnore Village Primary School

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Bolnore Village Primary School

Photo: Steve Robards

