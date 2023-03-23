More than 70 students from Sussex, Kent and Surrey took part in the 25th Jim Green Challenge at the South of England Showground last week.

On Wednesday, March 15, the Ardingly venue gave young people and adults with additional educational needs the chance to participate in practical competitions and evidence-based project work.

The participants had to use a range of skills, like practical crafts, verbal identification, pre-planning, and display of evidence.

The overall winners were the team from Brinsbury College in Pulborough, who were presented with the Jim Green Challenge rose bowl by Michael Harris from Sussex Masonic Charities.

Bryony Paine, of Brinsbury College, said: “Brinsbury has participated in at least the last 15 years of Jim Green competitions and has enjoyed each year and many successes for our students. The competition allows the students to learn new skills, test their creative talents and encourages teamwork and communication skills. We are so proud of the students this year and are looking forward to next year already.”

The Jim Green Challenge is held annually in honour of the South of England Agricultural Society’s founder of educational outreach programmes, Jim Green, who died in 1998. Participating teams included Woodlands Meed, Brinsbury College, Chichester College, Aldingbourne Country Centre, Princess Christian’s Farm, Plumpton College, Young Epilepsy (St Piers College) and Manor Green College. Manor Green College were not able to attend but submitted entries in advance.

Participants enjoyed football activities with Albion in the Community during the break. They also tried milking with the society’s model cow, met gun dogs and viewed the tractors.

Certificates were presented by the society’s 2023 deputy presidents Jenny and Colin Craven, as well as representatives from the main sponsor Sussex Masonic Charities. Individual participants received medals for outstanding achievements and category winners received team shields.

Jim Green’s daughter and chair of the society’s education committee Sarah Peay thanked all the students and staff, as well as Sussex Masonic Charities, the Golden Lion Children’s Trust, the Camelia Botnar Foundation, Carole Hayward and Kevin Booth. She added that public events like such as Spring Live! and the South of England Show, also support the society's educational work.

1 . Jim Green Challenge More than 70 students took part in the 25th Jim Green Challenge at the South of England Showground in Ardingly Photo: Chris Dyson Photography

2 . Jim Green Challenge More than 70 students took part in the 25th Jim Green Challenge at the South of England Showground in Ardingly Photo: Chris Dyson Photography

3 . Jim Green Challenge More than 70 students took part in the 25th Jim Green Challenge at the South of England Showground in Ardingly Photo: Chris Dyson Photography

4 . Jim Green Challenge More than 70 students took part in the 25th Jim Green Challenge at the South of England Showground in Ardingly Photo: Chris Dyson Photography