In pictures: Lewes Priory prom night

Last Wednesday, July 12, Year 11 students marked the end of their education at Priory School by attending a fabulous Prom held at East Sussex National Hotel.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST

A spokesperson for the school said: “Their arrivals certainly didn’t disappoint, as we were treated to a spectacular show - from tractors to motorbikes to vintage vehicles, including a Coca-Cola van! Guests then enjoyed a delicious buffet and danced the evening away with a disco.

“Everyone was definitely dressed to impress – including the Priory School staff who also joined the party as a chance to say goodbye to the students as they embark on the next phase of their lives. It was a wonderful occasion with a relaxed atmosphere, and a fitting end to the students' 5 years at Priory School.”

Lewes Priory prom night  2023

1. Lewes Priory prom night  2023

Lewes Priory prom night  2023 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography

Lewes Priory Prom 2023

2. Lewes Priory Prom 2023

Lewes Priory Prom 2023 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography

Lewes Priory Prom 2023

3. Lewes Priory Prom 2023

Lewes Priory Prom 2023 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography

Lewes Priory Prom 2023

4. Lewes Priory Prom 2023

Lewes Priory Prom 2023 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography

