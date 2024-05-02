Infant school in Eastbourne praised as ‘good school’ following Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pashley Down Infant School on Beechy Avenue was inspected on March 12 and 13 and was deemed to be a ‘Good’ school following an ungraded recent inspection.

This was the first routine inspection the school received since Covid.

Inspectors discussed the impact of the pandemic with leaders and took that into account in their evaluation of the school.

The report states: “Pupils are very happy at this unique school. The school’s values, such as respect, kindness and resilience, are known and understood by pupils exceptionally well. Pupils are inspired by thoughtful extra-curricular activities and opportunities to care for each other and their school environment.

"For example, pupils love the school farm, which includes chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs. The school allotment, which includes an apiary, gives pupils wider experiences such as checking honey being made as part of project work about bees.

"Pupils enjoy a wide range of opportunities that stretch their talents and interests such as art, gymnastics, tennis and yoga. Pupils can describe being respectful and resilient with clear links to the curriculum and events such as whole-school assemblies which celebrate values and achievements each week.

"Pupils are enthusiastic about receiving ‘class dojo’ points for making the right choices and being noticed for doing the right thing. Pupils thrive in their responsibilities and their roles, such as school councillors, librarians and digital leaders.”

Staff were also praised in the report, with the inspector stating: “Staff have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour.

"Clear boundaries and strong pastoral support contribute significantly to pupils feeling safe. The school has the highest ambition for all pupils to achieve strong outcomes across the curriculum.

"Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well. Leaders have rightly focused on improving outcomes for disadvantaged pupils to ensure that these pupils achieve as well as their peers.”

The report also stated how the school could improve, stating: "The school has been developing its approach to checking pupils’ understanding in

foundation subjects, and this work needs to continue. The school should continue to develop the assessment system, and use information gathered to address errors and misconceptions so that all pupils achieve exceptionally well."