Ingfield Manor School in Billinghurst spearheads ‘Conductive Education’ with national conference

The conference, held on 16th March 2024, marked a pivotal moment in advancing the CE methodology, which supports individuals with neurological impairments through a holistic, educational approach rather than traditional treatment models.

This year’s event, themed "Moving Forwards", reaffirmed the school’s dedication to fostering advancements in neuroplasticity and independence through Conductive Education.

The conference, which was open to general admission, PCA members, students, and online delegates, featured keynote speakers, workshops, and a special cheese and wine reception, providing a comprehensive platform for professionals and students alike to exchange insights and progress in Conductive Education. The day-long event also emphasised the school’s historical commitment to this holistic, life-long approach since its first CE group was established on-site in 1970.

Nicola Dodds, Principal at Ingfield Manor School, said: "The significance of hosting the PCA Conference cannot be overstated. It reflects not only our enduring dedication to Conductive Education but also our belief in its transformative power.

“By focusing on the educational rather than the medical aspects of disability, we strive to unlock the potential in every individual, encouraging independence and self-reliance. This conference has fostered a renewed commitment to innovation and excellence in our field."

The PCA Conference, significant for its role in fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, underscores the growing importance of CE in the educational and therapeutic landscapes. With more than 30 centres across the UK, Conductive Education continues to gain recognition for its effectiveness in enabling individuals with disabilities to achieve greater independence.

