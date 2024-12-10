Inspectors give glowing report to village primary school near Horsham

A glowing report has been given to a Church of England primary school near Horsham following an inspection.

Inspectors have praised Slinfold CofE Primary and pre-school saying that it “accurately reflects the needs and aspirations of the community."

They add: “Motivational leadership, positive relationships and inclusive teamwork across the school passionately drive development. Effective staff support, welfare and training enable them to flourish and promote the school’s ambitions for the pupils.

"Strong local partnerships, especially with the church, reflect the vision and enrich the lives of the school community.”

The SIAMS report – a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools – adds that effective monitoring by the school leadership and governors ensures they know the impact of the curriculum on the pupils.

It says that worship is strongly supported by the local church and is held in church at key Christian times of the year and led in school by church members.

The inspectors say: “The vision of ‘caring for one another’ is tangibly radiated in the school’s deeply caring and nurturing ethos. Positive relationships among the school community actively demonstrate the school values of treating each other with respect and compassion.”

They said that pupils also demonstrated a clear sense of responsibility and justice. Well-planned curriculum opportunities enabled them to explore ‘big questions’ about justice and responsibility. “Issues raised through national events such as Children in Need complement this. Pupils are often motivated to take action to address issues they have learned about, such as organising charitable fundraising events.”

Mutually beneficial partnerships with the local church and community were also highly valued and the school joined the church in supporting a local foodbank at harvest time, and improved the local community by litter picking.

Religious education, the inspectors said, was a high priority subject within the curriculum and was reflected by the appointment of an additional RE teacher.

Headteacher Iain Campbell said: “We are delighted that the latest inspection report superbly captures the caring ethos of the school community.

"The hard work and resilience of the pupils, parents, governors and staff has enabled Slinfold CE Primary school to become a flourishing, successful and inclusive environment for all.”