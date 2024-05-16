The fitness coach and presenter, who shot to fame through his home fitness videos during the Covid lockdown, was welcomed by ‘incredibly excited’ pupils and staff at the Vale School in Findon Valley on Wednesday (May 15).

Vale pupils, staff and parents enjoyed a 20 minute whole school workout with Joe, followed by a question and answer session.

A school spokesperson said: “During lockdown, Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, became the nation’s favourite PE teacher with his daily fitness sessions on YouTube.

"Vale School pupils were no exception as ‘Live PE with Joe’ became part of the Vale School daily curriculum to keep our children moving despite the restrictions.

"Joe announced this year's primary school tours last month and Vale School were delighted to be chosen from 17,000 hopeful applicants.

"Joe’s mission is to get more children moving and learning about the incredible benefits of movement and exercise, staying fit, happy and healthy. His goal is to visit as many schools as he can in five days and to exercise with over 10,000 children.”

Headteacher David Tow said the school was ‘absolutely delighted’ to welcome Joe.

He added: “He is a wonderful role model, inspiring our pupils to improve their physical activity at school and beyond. The atmosphere was electric, the sun was shining and pupils, staff and parents had so much fun.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to Joe Wicks for giving our pupils such an amazing opportunity.”

1 . Joe Wicks visits Vale School in Worthing. SR24051605 Pic SR Staff/NationalWorld Joe Wicks visits Vale School in Worthing. SR24051605 Pic SR Staff/NationalWorld Photo: SR Staff

