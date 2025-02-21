JPWSnews-21-02-25-A level results-ssx
New data from the Department for Education reveals the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 school year.
It shows of the 28 institutions in West Sussex where data was available, Burgess Hill Girls had the best results, with an average score of 48.76 – equivalent to an A grade.
This was higher than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.
The next highest-performing further education institutions in West Sussex are:
• Hurstpierpoint College, with a score of 47.46, worth an A-.
• Lancing College, with a score of 41.86, worth a B+.
• Farlington School, with a score of 41.47, worth a B.
• Christ's Hospital, with a score of 39.69, worth a B.
Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.
