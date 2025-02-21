JPWSnews-21-02-25-A level results-ssx

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before

The West Sussex colleges that scored the best A-level results last year have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from the Department for Education reveals the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 school year.

It shows of the 28 institutions in West Sussex where data was available, Burgess Hill Girls had the best results, with an average score of 48.76 – equivalent to an A grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was higher than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.

The next highest-performing further education institutions in West Sussex are:

• Hurstpierpoint College, with a score of 47.46, worth an A-.

• Lancing College, with a score of 41.86, worth a B+.

• Farlington School, with a score of 41.47, worth a B.

• Christ's Hospital, with a score of 39.69, worth a B.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.