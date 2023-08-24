King’s Academy students celebrate GCSE success: Fantastic results once again as the principal says goodbye!

This year, students made impressive progress across the board, and the combined English and Maths pass rate of 67%. Students performed exceptionally well in both English and Maths. 85% of students achieved Grade 4/5 or better in English and 73% in Maths; progress across the board is above national levels.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to all of our Year 11 students on their results, which reflect their hard work and commitment. As a school, we are incredibly proud of them.”

Several individual students excelled, including Ameila Linehan (Principal Student) who achieved 5 Grade 9s and 4 grade 8s. However, what was most pleasing is that this year more King’s Academy students than ever have made real progress. Despite the national news that results have returned to the exacting standards of 2019, the academy continues on an upward trajectory.

The school’s Principal, Sian Williams, said: “I am delighted for ALL of our Year 11 students on their results and wish them every success in the future. It is not just about getting the highest grades, it is about personal success and the knowledge that determination and hard work is worth it. This is an uplifting occasion for us all and endorses the dedication and commitment of the staff as well as the students to not just their academic outcomes but the wellbeing of us all as we navigated the challenges of the last four years. This is my last year at King's Academy and I am delighted that I leave the school in such a strong position for the new Principal. I couldn't be prouder now of an oversubscribed academy which offers success at all levels to our students.”