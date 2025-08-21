This year, Lancing College pupils achieved outstanding results in their GCSE examinations, a testament both to their hard work and to the dedication of their teachers and the wider Lancing community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These important examinations pave the way to the Sixth Form, and this year’s successes will ensure that students can progress to study the A Levels of their choice. In a challenging time for the independent sector, this year’s candidates have once again demonstrated the exceptional benefits of a Lancing education, achieving at the very highest levels.

Headline statistics:

41% of grades were awarded Grade 8 or 9 – representing 30% of the cohort.

Today’s Grade 7–9 pass rate is an extraordinary 62% of all entries, the highest in recent memory for a year in which pupils sat examinations.

More than one in five grades awarded was the very highest, a Grade 9.

The average student grade across the whole cohort was a Grade 7, an A grade equivalent.

Departments of note include:

Maths IGCSE – 57% of all entries were awarded Grades 8 or 9, a remarkable achievement.

Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics – over three quarters of all grades were 7–9.

Lancing College pupils excel in GCSE examinations

More broadly across England, 1,302 students achieved the highest Grade 9 in seven or more subjects. Ten of these were students from Lancing College, representing 9% of the Lancing year group!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulating students, Dr Scott Crawford the incoming Head Master of Lancing College said: "I am absolutely delighted to celebrate this year’s excellent GCSE results, which provide such a strong foundation for the exciting years of Sixth Form study ahead. These achievements are a testament to the commitment and dedication of our pupils, the expertise and care of their teachers, and the tireless support of all our staff at Lancing. I would also like to recognise the parents and carers, whose encouragement and guidance play such a vital role in these successes.

"Of course, public examination results only tell part of the story. A Lancing education extends far beyond grades, embracing the full breadth of learning, intellectual curiosity, personal growth, and character formation that together prepare our young people for life beyond school. It is this whole experience that truly sets them apart.

"I am greatly looking forward to welcoming this cohort of pupils, as well as those joining the Sixth Form for the first time, over the coming weeks, and to seeing them flourish as they embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead."