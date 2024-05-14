Lancing Prep Worthing: 2024 scholarship success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancing Prep Worthing is delighted to announce that 14 pupils have gained scholarships and awards to their chosen senior schools.

Throughout their time at LPW, all pupils are nurtured and encouraged to explore their interests and emerging talents. As part of a broad and balanced curriculum, they have access to enriching experiences that enable them to develop their areas of interest, whether they be academic, sporting, musical, artistic, or dramatic.

Dedicated, specialist teachers support pupils with scholarship aspirations, to ensure that they are well prepared for the assessment days at their chosen schools.

Lancing College's scholarship assessment days are welcoming and inclusive. They allow pupils to experience a day at their new school, meet their new teachers, and showcase their interests and talents. All pupils returned from their assessment days feeling confident and having had fun.

Congratulations Bertie, Devon, Eva, Harry C, Harry S, Jessica, Leila, Lexi, Lucas, Orson, Phoebe, Regan, Rustam and Unaysah

In 2024, Lancing Prep Worthing pupils were awarded four Academic Scholarships (including the top Academic scholarship), five Drama Scholarships, three Sports Scholarships, one Headmaster’s Award and one Ken Shearwood All-Rounder Award to Lancing College. One pupil received a Louise Humann Scholarship to Our Lady of Sion School.

The hard work, determination, and commitment continuously shown by Lancing Prep Worthing scholars and all Year 8 pupils is outstanding. We wish them every success and best wishes in their next academic chapter.

Mrs Milling, Head, says, “I feel extremely proud of these young people. Their remarkable success in scholarship is a testament to each and every one of them and to our entire school’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Their scholarly endeavours inspire us and remind us of the boundless possibilities that await those who are driven by big ambitions.”

