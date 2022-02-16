Lancing school pupils create their dream homes in Valentine’s drawing competition

Dream homes have come to the property market thanks to Lancing school pupils.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:16 pm

From fairy-tale castles to eco-friendly homes of the future, children from The Globe Primary Academy took part in a Valentine’s drawing competition with Jacobs Steel estate agents.

Iain Henderson, assistant head teacher at the school in Irene Avenue, said: “We had over a hundred fantastic dream home designs from across the school, making it a particularly difficult task for us to narrow it down to just 20 or so winners.”

Jacobs Steel has given the school a Hobbycraft voucher for art supplies.

Children at The Globe Primary Academy took part in a Valentine's drawing competition. Entries were displayed at Jacobs Steel estate agents.

Mel Daddow, manager of the Lancing branch of Jacobs Steel, said: “We were blown away with the colourful creativity the children came up with.

“Their pictures look lovely in our window for Valentine’s week. I’d love a local developer to make one of these dream homes a reality!”

