Lewes firm launches new insights into early years workforce

Lewes based edtech firm, Tapestry, has just launched the findings of its annual survey of the early years workforce. Representing the views of more than 580 educators, this is the sixth year the company has undertaken research into the sector. Many Sussex based nurseries responded to the survey which explored how early years professionals are engaging with artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr Helen Edwards, co-founder of Tapestry and a former Lewes nursery owner, said: “We selected AI as it is impacting so much across society. We always chose topics that have real relevance to what is happening in early years, for instance in 2020 we focused on how the pandemic was impacting nurseries. What’s encouraging is that each year more and more early years educators have got involved and we’re delighted with the response this year.”

Use of AI in work – early years educators ahead of national average

A third (33%) of respondents said they had already used AI in their role - significantly ahead of the national average, where only 25% of adults report using AI at work or in education [1] (ONS, 2024). Of those using AI, nearly three quarters (72%) said they used it to support administrative tasks, and 80% reported it helped them save time. The majority (84%) also said their use of AI had increased over the past year.

Amongst the two thirds (64%) who had not yet used AI, the most common reasons given were that AI wasn’t relevant to their role (42%), they knew nothing about AI (36%), or didn’t have time to find out about AI (30%). Looking ahead, half of those that had not used AI (53%) were undecided about using it in the future. This may suggest that access to training and more information is needed. Less than a fifth (17%) said they would use AI in the future whilst a third (30%) said they would not.

However, whether or not the respondents had used AI, their two key concerns were the same - namely the reliability and accuracy of information and whether uploaded data could be accessed by others. The lack of regulation over the use of AI and that it’s not been widely tested in early years were also concerns.

Tapestry provides a childhood education platform to more than 250 nurseries and schools in Sussex and works with thousands of others in the UK and globally. Based in Lewes, they employ 40 staff and also sponsor the Lewes PATINA Moving on Parade which celebrates the transition of Year 6 pupils from primary to secondary school. The company hosts regular exhibitions at their offices on the High Street and even host a Pilates studio run by a local practitioner.

Dr Helen Edwards, co-founder of Tapestry and a former Lewes nursery owner, added: “From our inception we have wanted to play an active role in the local community. We feel it is important that all businesses connect with where they are based and look at how they can support and work with those around them. We are lucky to be based in Lewes which is such a vibrant and community focused town.”

