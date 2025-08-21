Lewes Old Grammar School celebrates GCSE success

A student shares her results with family.

Lewes Old Grammar School is delighted with their GCSE results, and warmly congratulates their Year 11 pupils on the thoroughgoing commitment and dedication it took to achieve such excellent outcomes.

With a pass rate of 93.3% across all entries (compared with the 89.6% pass rate achieved by the independent sector overall), Lewes Old Grammar School are especially pleased to have maintained their excellent Grade 7-9 result share of 41.6%.

The school is very proud of their pupils’ achievements.