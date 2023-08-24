This year 83% of grades awarded were a standard pass (grade 4) or better, 69% were awarded a strong pass (grade 5) or better, and 29% were awarded a top grade (grade 7 or above), all well above the local authority and national averages.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are very proud of our students as a cohort who will go on to achieve great things and, as its future citizens, change the world for the better. We are very grateful to have been able to support them to take the next steps in their lives.”

This is the second year of the return to full public exams, and grades are lower this year than in the past three years because of a return to normal distribution following the pandemic.

Pupils and staff at Priory School celebrate their results.

Priory School Headteacher, Jon Curtis-Brignell, said: “This Year 11 cohort have faced a unique set of circumstances as a year group, and it is a huge credit to them that they have performed so well, powerfully demonstrating the knowledge needed to take their next steps.

"They have shown us that they have the intellectual curiosity, discipline and persistence to flourish academically, the kindness, honesty and respect that will help them to collaborate with others throughout their lives, and the aspiration, imagination and optimism to thrive personally.”