In November 2023 the County Council agreed the closure of St Pancras Catholic Primary School, which comes into force on August 31.

But St Pancras Governor Caroline Clark said many parents still do not know where their children will be going.

Caroline said: “We were assured by East Sussex County Council that there were more than enough places for the pupils who live here in the town to go to a school in the town. And we were given the strong impression there'd be a choice of school.”

East Sussex County Council agreed the closure of St Pancras Catholic Primary School in November 2023, which comes into force on August 31, 2024. Photo: Google Street View

She said: “I don't feel they've lived up to the expectation they gave us.”

Caroline said the council were vague about the number of spaces so governors could not assure parents they would get their first choice.

She said: “There was the inevitable immediate exodus of children from parents who were more media savvy who got online and applied as soon as they could.”

But Caroline said that once existing places in other schools were occupied, other parents were left unsure about where their children would go. She said parents applying for a new school because of the closure must go through the same applications process as those who have chosen to move their children mid year.

Caroline said she wants ‘100 per cent certainty that siblings can be put together in a school of the parents’ choice’, but said schools need ESCC’s permission to open extra spaces. She said: “It doesn’t feel like there’s going to be any choice. It feels like they’re just going to choose one of these schools to open extra capacity at.”

Parent Nick Hazel from Ringmer said: “Both of our children were at St Pancras and on hearing the news we applied to get them into Wallands.”

But Nick said only one child has got a place while the other is still at St Pancras. He said: “It’s very frustrating because we were assured that there were enough places in Lewes schools for all the children.”

Nick said: “Our eldest now is in Year 4 and he’s stuck at St Pancras. All of his mates have left already and he's feeling pretty lonely.”

Parent Sonia Tann, from Lewes, said: “I have two children – one in reception and one in year three – and I've applied for another school but I'm still waiting to hear back.”

She said: “I’ve phoned around all the schools in Lewes and I've been told by everyone that they’re all full.”

She continued: “I know that they're waiting for the council to tell them where the spaces are going to be made available so we're really just all playing the waiting game. It's such a disappointment because we've been basically put in the same group as all these other parents who are choosing to change schools.”

She said: “There definitely needs to be a separate application process.”