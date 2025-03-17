Lights, camera, action! Leading expert focusses on visual effects at Collyer's

Visual effects (VFX) supervisor Simon Carr, who has worked on renowned productions such as ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Generation Z’, recently visited Collyer’s to enlighten students about visual effects in film, as well as providing tips on how to get into the film industry.

The talk in Duckering Hall was attended by an audience of Media and Film Studies students, who were given an abundance of useful advice, and left the event feeling enriched and inspired by Simon’s fascinating career journey.

Rebecca Moon, Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production was thrilled: “We are so honoured to be able to invite specialists such as Simon Carr into college as their time is so precious and their impact so huge. I want to thank him personally for his inspirational talk this afternoon and hope from this the students have been inspired to explore their options and grow in confidence from his advice, as they head towards the end of their college journey and move on to their next steps.”

Students were keen to ask questions after the talk to learn more about Simon and his unique experiences in the VFX field. His anecdotes certainly struck a chord, as BTEC Media students have already been putting his post-production tips into practice during lessons.

Simon takes time out to answer students’ questions

Student Aimee Jordan stated: “This talk really widened my knowledge on the components needed to create a film! Simon’s advice really inspired me to further explore the different parts of film, so that I gain all the knowledge to be an excellent producer!”