Liphook school hosts first open morning of new academic year

An independent school in Liphook is preparing to open its doors to prospective familes.

Highfield and Brookham School will throw open its doors to prospective parents on Saturday, September 30, from 10am-12pm.

Visitors will have the chance to chat with Head Suzannah Cryer, year group heads and specialist teaching staff, as well as being taken on a full tour of the school accompanied by current Year 8 pupils, the oldest cohort in the school.

Mrs Cryer said: “Finding the right school for your child is incredibly important, but it can also be a pretty challenging and daunting process. Open mornings are the perfect opportunity to get a feel for a particular school in a friendly, relaxed and non-pressurised way.

Highfield and Brookham School is hosting an open morning on September 30

“We’re so proud of our school and the amazing staff who live and work here and we look forward to welcoming prospective mums and dads on September 30 and showing them what makes a Highfield and Brookham education so special.”