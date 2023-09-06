BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Liphook school hosts first open morning of new academic year

An independent school in Liphook is preparing to open its doors to prospective familes.
By David GarlantContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Highfield and Brookham School will throw open its doors to prospective parents on Saturday, September 30, from 10am-12pm.

Visitors will have the chance to chat with Head Suzannah Cryer, year group heads and specialist teaching staff, as well as being taken on a full tour of the school accompanied by current Year 8 pupils, the oldest cohort in the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Cryer said: “Finding the right school for your child is incredibly important, but it can also be a pretty challenging and daunting process. Open mornings are the perfect opportunity to get a feel for a particular school in a friendly, relaxed and non-pressurised way.

Most Popular
Highfield and Brookham School is hosting an open morning on September 30Highfield and Brookham School is hosting an open morning on September 30
Highfield and Brookham School is hosting an open morning on September 30

“We’re so proud of our school and the amazing staff who live and work here and we look forward to welcoming prospective mums and dads on September 30 and showing them what makes a Highfield and Brookham education so special.”

To book a place, visit highfieldandbrookham.co.uk/admissions/visits.

Related topics:Highfield