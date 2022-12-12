Little Barn Owls (LBO) Nursery and Farm School at Farlington on being graded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas at its first inspection by Ofsted.

This matches the results of every nursery in the award-winning nursery group. This is reassuring news for Horsham parents at a time when early education has been identified as so vital to children following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlotte Bateman, Group Operations Officer for Little Barn Owls Nurseries comments: “We are thrilled to be able to share the news that Little Barn Owls at Farlington is our third nursery to gain an ‘Outstanding’ – an achievement we are very proud of. Huge congratulations to our fabulous team at LBO Farlington.”

The nursery is newly renovated with a large garden and farm school. The children have chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs to look after and interact with every day. It also has its own Atelier (creative studio) and a professional permanent artist to work with children. They help bring the children’s ideas to life through the many languages of expression we introduce them to such as clay, sculpture, painting, wire work, textiles and drama.

Hayley Peacock, Founder of Little Barn Owls adds: “It is so rewarding to be able to provide early years settings that offer something a little different that builds on children’s natural curiosity and provides plenty of opportunity for them to be outdoors exploring in a natural environment. It is of particular importance to me that the excellence of our nurseries remains consistent across the group as we grow. To meet the increased demand for quality nursery education across West Sussex, we are also opening a new nursery for 80 children in July/August next year near to Bucks Barn on the A272, homed in the now closed, Orchard Restaurant in West Grinstead. In true Little Barn Owls style, the nursery will have a large garden, an orchard of fruit trees, a farm school with animals and growing areas, its own Atelier (Art Studio) and a professional artist.”