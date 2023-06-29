​​Arun Church's annual children's summer playscheme is ready to welcome hundreds of primary school children on an exciting fun-filled space-themed adventure in Littlehampton.

Arun Church's annual children's summer playscheme in 2022. Picture: Arun Kids

Based at The Littlehampton Academy, Arun Kids presents Space Camp is running each morning from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4, with the grand finale on Sunday, August 6.

Each day, children will get to enjoy space-themed music, games, dance, drama, craft activities, Bible stories and the legendary Gunge Tank!

The week has kindly been supported by Littlehampton Town Council. The church says it is an active, noisy, exciting event for the local community.

Ilana Le Roux, kids and family worker for Arun Church, said: "We’re really excited about this year’s event. It’s such a popular activity and we’re expecting 360 children for the week, plus over 50 volunteers who are giving up their time to help."

In addition to the main event for primary school age children, there is a Stay and Play for younger children, with toys, craft activities, play equipment and delicious refreshments available to buy.

There will also be family events during the evenings, such as a film night and party.

Becca Jupp, senior leader of Arun Church, said: "We are so proud of the Kids event, the team that runs it and the families that attend, and we’re delighted we can have a positive impact on our community.”

Arun Church's annual children's summer playscheme in 2022. Picture: Joel G Horne / Arun Kids

Arun Church started in Rustington in 1972 and has a strong history of running popular community activities, including Arun Youth Projects in partnership with Littlehampton Town Council, Arun District Council and Rustington Parish Councils, CAP Debt Help, children's holiday activities and the Playcentres in Rustington and Littlehampton.

It also owns and operates The Wickbourne Centre in Clun Road, Littlehampton.