Magic moments at Felpham Community College!

On Thursday the 27th February, FCC welcomed year 5 students from South Bersted and Arundel primary schools.

Students had a tour of Felpham and took part in a languages workshop, which included trying Spanish food, learning some common phrases and even playing Spanish Bingo ! Year 9 students supported the event, answering questions about secondary school life, supporting the workshops and showing the visitors around school.

“We run these events throughout the academic year for a number of local primary schools, as a chance for younger students to see what the next stage of their education may look like. Our year 9 helpers are fantastic and it is great to hear them working with the year 5s and answering a wide variety of questions - from what is the best food to buy, to how many lessons they have a week, to how many square feet is the school!"