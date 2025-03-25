Major Horsham all-girls school to change status to accept boys

A major Horsham secondary school is to change its status from all-girls to accept boys for the first time in its history.

Millais School in Depot Road is to become co-educational following a public consultation over the switch. Announcing the decision today (March 25), West Sussex County Council says that the change “will help secure the future of secondary education in Horsham.’

The decision comes despite opposition from governors at Millais. But, says the council, Millais has experienced falling pupil numbers over recent years which has led to pressure for additional school places across Horsham and that the move to co-educational was aimed at addressing the issue.

A spokesperson said: “The school has not filled its published admissions number of 300 for the last three years, which has had an impact on budgets and resources.”

The first intake of Year 7 girls and boys at Millais is planned for September 2026. Existing year groups of girls will continue to receive their education at the school until they leave at the age of 16.

Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for children and education, said: “Changing the status of Millais School to co-educational is an exciting opportunity to build on the school’s excellent foundations over many years.

"Millais provides a high standard of education to girls, and by accepting boys in the admission as well, we can help ensure that even more children and young people have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

"The demand for places at Millais has been declining at a time when there is also a shortfall of secondary school places for boys in the wider Horsham district. By changing the school’s status to co-educational, we are taking a proactive approach towards addressing challenges around student numbers in the area, increasing the number of available places for boys and helping support the school’s longer-term sustainability.

“We have worked closely with the school throughout this process and I would like to thank staff for their ongoing efforts. Together, we will ensure the move to co-educational lessons is as seamless as possible.

“Before making this decision, we undertook extensive public consultation, and I would like to thank all who took part. The majority of respondents indicated their support for the proposals, but we have taken onboard all responses, including any concerns raised, and will refer to the consultation feedback as we move forward.”

Governors at Millais had advocated that the school should remain girls-only. They stated in a letter to the county council: “Our fundamental objection to the proposal is that it removes the important choice of a girls-only education from families in the Horsham area and beyond.

“This loss of opportunity is significant and will be to the detriment not only of the current students but also future generations of girls and women.”

The decision that the school become co-educational is subject to the county council’s seven-day call-in period.