Masters course at University of Chichester gains national accreditation
Dr Moitree Banerjee, Head of Psychology and Criminology at the University of Chichester said: “We are very pleased to announce that our MSc Coaching Psychology at Chichester has earned BPS Accreditation! This is the first step to becoming a Chartered Psychologist for those who successfully complete postgraduate study here at the University of Chichester.”
The course, which can be studied for one year full-time or 2 years part-time, offers a solid grounding in coaching psychology theory and practice helping students to use a research and practice-informed approach to promote change for individuals, organisations and their communities that is sustainable.
Additionally, the MSc Coaching Psychology programme covers a wide range of transferrable skills with real-world value, with an emphasis on personal development, professionalism and employability.
Only a handful of places remain for the coming academic year.
To find out more about the course, visit https://www.chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling/course/msc-coaching-psychology/
