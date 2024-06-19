Masters course at University of Chichester gains national accreditation

By Claire AndrewsContributor
Published 19th Jun 2024, 09:30 BST
A popular Masters at the University of Chichester has recently been accredited by a national body. The MSc Coaching Psychology is the first of its kind to be officially accredited by the British Psychological Society to the delight of its lecturers.

Dr Moitree Banerjee, Head of Psychology and Criminology at the University of Chichester said: “We are very pleased to announce that our MSc Coaching Psychology at Chichester has earned BPS Accreditation! This is the first step to becoming a Chartered Psychologist for those who successfully complete postgraduate study here at the University of Chichester.”

The course, which can be studied for one year full-time or 2 years part-time, offers a solid grounding in coaching psychology theory and practice helping students to use a research and practice-informed approach to promote change for individuals, organisations and their communities that is sustainable.

Additionally, the MSc Coaching Psychology programme covers a wide range of transferrable skills with real-world value, with an emphasis on personal development, professionalism and employability.

Only a handful of places remain for the coming academic year.

To find out more about the course, visit https://www.chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling/course/msc-coaching-psychology/

