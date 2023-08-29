Students at St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill have achieved excellent GCSE results once again, the school has announced.

The school told the Middy that 33 per cent of students gained 9-7 grades, which are equivalent to A* and A grades.

They said that 71 per cent of all grades were graded 9-5, while 87 per cent were 9-4.

St Paul’s Catholic College said this shows the students' dedication over the past few years and their ability to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

Sue Homer, senior assistant headteacher and director of Key Stage 4, said: “We are very proud of the hard work and commitment shown by the students. Celebrating their success following all the hard work over the past few years was great.”

Headteacher Rob Carter said: “It was fantastic to celebrate such happiness and success with the students and their families today. We are grateful for the hard work, dedication and commitment of the students and staff to achieve this together. We are looking forward to welcoming St Paul’s students back and new students to the sixth form for the start of the next chapter.”

The school said its stand-out performances came from Madi Cabral, Alex Carter, Lennon Cooper, Alicja Czyzykiewicz, Neeve O’Gorman, Mae Robinson, Phoebe Sabiniano, Jasmine Shelley, Sharin Shine, Leona Torres and Connie Waite who achieved grades 9-7 in all of their exams. Special mention was given to Connie who was awarded 11 grade 9s in all the exams she was entered for.