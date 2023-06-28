The first of two Mid Sussex Science Weeks reached its fantastic conclusion recently in Burgess Hill.

The finals for the science week that started on June 19 were held at The Kings Centre in Victoria Road on Friday, June 23.

Five schools attended the event with their STEM Ambassadors from Sussex businesses.

A spokesperson for Mid Sussex Science Week said: “Each developed a project based upon science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Several local companies had exhibits for the children to see and interact with during the morning – Ardingly College, Broadcast Bionics, Edwards Vacuum, BSE|FM, Leap Environmental, Millenium Seed Bank, The British Tarantula Society.”

The annual event aims to inspire primary school pupils to become interested in STEM. During the week an assigned STEM ambassador visits the school to help teachers and students complete a project to show to a panel of judges.

The STEM Ambassador and school pairings for the Burgess Hill event were:

Sheddingdean Primary School – HPC.

Birchwood Grove Primary School – Ridgeview.

London Meed Primary School – Cybility Consulting.

Bolney CE Primary School – Edwards Vacuum.

Southway Primary School – Leap Environmental.

Mid Sussex Mims Davies MP also attended the awards ceremony.

The winners were Sheddingdean Primary School and the runners up were Bolney CE Primary School.

The Mid Sussex Science Week spokesperson added: “This event was organised by local business BSE3D and Burgess Hill Business Parks Association and would not have been possible without the companies giving their time and knowledge to these schools.”

