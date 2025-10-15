Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2025-2026: potential energy pit stop challenge ready to launch

The next Mid Sussex STEM Challenge is almost ready to launch this month.

The launch event takes place on Friday, October 24, at 1.30pm in The Council Chamber of Mid Sussex District Council who are hosting once again.

Organisers said this year’s project is The Potential Pit Stop Challenge where students will be given a chassis and tasked to design, build and race a vehicle powered by potential energy.

Each team will then have to race on a predetermined course and get to a pit stop zone where they can load a selection of weights. The aim is to demonstrate design integrity, the innovative use of potential energy and to add points towards a race win.

Professor Winfried Hensinger at the Mid Sussex STEM Challenge in July 2025

Chairman of the Town Team’s STEM Challenge, Flowserve’s Nick Green, said: “We hope our challenge will not only excite the students but, by working with their professional Ambassadors, show the real difference they can make to the future of our economy and lives.”

Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex Andrewjohn Stephenson Clarke will officially open the challenge. He will be joined by Jim Davison of Make UK and Professor Winfried Hensinger who will talk about the medical advances being achieved through Quantum technology.

Organisers said this year’s challenge, like previous ones, is designed to inspire students to realise ‘the huge diversity of careers’ in the local economy where highly skilled individuals are in demand.

Nicola Carley of Balfour Beatty said: “There’s a nationwide shortage of STEM skills that needs to be addressed. Through the challenge, we hope to inspire the younger generation to pursue a career in one of the STEM fields, and ensure we have resources for the future.”

The Challenge Event will be next July and there will be awards for Engineering, Project Presentation (donated by Rotary), Race Challenge and Overall Winner.

A variety of engineering and medical companies are making sure students can see the careers that lie ahead if they continue with Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

An event spokesperson said: “These skills are paramount to the economy of our area, where research has shown that engineering accounts for 34 per cent of turnover and we’re delighted to welcome Willmott Dixon who join our team of Flowserve, Thales, PSM Marine Engineering, Adelphi, Nuffield Hospital, Bike Smart, Edwards/Atlas, Balfour Beatty and Rotary, all of whom are as keen as the students themselves. Each of the companies involved will provide STEM Ambassadors to work with every school as well as bring them into the workplace to show the excitement of the ‘real world’ and to put their STEM learning in context. Not only that but, with the help of Nuffield Health, the students will prepare a Marketing and Business Management Plan.”